Trinity Thomas Makes NCAA History As All-Around Gymnastics Champ

Even a risky injury couldn’t hold back the reigning NCAA All-Around Gymnastics Champion, Trinity Thomas.

At the 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics championship finals, Black girl magic was in the air. The “super senior” of the University of Florida closed out her collegiate career with 12 perfect 10s on floor, six on beam, five on bars, and five on vault routines.

Competing fifth in Florida’s third rotation, Thomas began last Saturday’s meet with the first perfect 10 on a Yurchenko 1½ vault, marking her 28th perfect score. ESPN reported that she tied the 27-year record set by Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen in 1996 and matched by UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher in 2004.

“I was not focused on [the record] at all,” said Thomas, who returned to the UF program for a master’s in Health Education and Behavior. “I was just focused on being out here one last time with my team. We left it all out there on the floor and I could not be more proud of us.”

For proud fans far and wide, Thomas’ history-making meet was both legendary and bittersweet.

Perfect 10s

For weeks, it was uncertain whether Thomas would ever hit the floor in the postseason after she suffered an injury at Regionals last month. But she miraculously pulled through without two weeks’ practice since the competition, helping the Gators qualify for Saturday’s final.

With a “nearly perfect” return on bars, Thomas finished with a 9.90 score on vault, per the sports news outlet.

The champion’s winning streak of perfect 10s is part of Thomas’ remarkable and storied career. Coming off a phenomenal senior season in which she won the NCAA all-around, she kicked off her fifth year and last season by earning her 21st perfect 10 on beam.

Between Jan. 6 and March 19, Thomas landed a “gym slam” with at least one perfect 10 on each apparatus when she earned two 10s during SEC championships.

In the championship final, Thomas and the Gators finished the final second overall.

One last time to shine

The legacy of Thomas, a Region 6 Gymnast of the Year, is empowering to many. Some have called her a superhero, and others have acknowledged her “GOAT” status.

