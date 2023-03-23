Trip to Africa Inspires Black Activist to Write a Reality Fiction Book on the Global Water Crisis

It’s so easy to take water for granted until it’s gone. For author and activist Papi Kymone Freeman, the best approach to explain the global water crisis was after his trip to Africa, when he decided to write a fictional book using Marvel-like superheroes to tell the story of climate change, global warming and the privatization of water. NINEVEH (pronounced ni·nuh·vuh) is a fiction novel about a conflict over water set in the future in a post-oil-depleted dystopian society. NINEVEH novel releases on March 22, 2023 – World Water Day.
“I spent the summer in Nairobi, Kenya, with a fellowship from the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization dedicated to service, where we were forced to use bottled water to brush our teeth,” said Kymone Freeman, author of NINEVEH. “I saw people collecting water where goats were drinking. I saw parents feed babies Coca-Cola in their bottles because the soda was safer than the available water. Today, we see the water crisis even in America, from the Flint water crisis to now in Jackson, Mississippi.”