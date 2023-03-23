Trip to Africa Inspires Black Activist to Write a Reality Fiction Book on the Global Water Crisis

In NINEVEH, old cities are now underwater as a result of climate change, and new cities have emerged. A massive global drought combined with an epic contamination of the world’s limited fresh water supply combined with the privatization of the remaining unpolluted aquifers has created a crisis of biblical proportions. As a result, water has been priced beyond the affordability of the masses, forcing them to collect rainwater, which constitutes as the new contraband. With a mind-altering drug introduced into the limited public supply, few resisters dared to defy the ultimate fascist system.

The Resistance is led by Ndbele, a gifted teacher and sage. His daughter, Evolon, is his greatest warrior, and Bethlehem is his most trusted ally. NINEVEH is ruled ruthlessly by Nimrod, the head of the Global Water Corporation that has a stronghold on the world’s water market. He has only one weakness, his nymphomaniac son Saisir.”

After reading NINEVEH, Shaka King, director of the two-time Oscar-nominated film Judas & the Black Messiah, expressed the importance of this body of work. “There is great utility to escapist art. But this novel threads the needle pretty well by refusing not to acknowledge trauma just to make a piece of entertainment.”

Purchase the pre-order sale of the paperback edition for $18.99 and hardcover for $24.99 on NinevehNovel.com. The publisher is Strong Arm Press, an independent publishing house dedicated to progressive issues and activism.