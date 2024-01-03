by Stacy Jackson One Womb, Three Nurses: Stephenson Triplets Graduate Nursing School Together Triplets Jean, Jeanet and Jeanice Stephenson plan to enter different medical specializations, yet hope to someday work in the same hospital.











Nursing is truly a family affair for the Stephenson sisters — in fact, triplets Jean, Jeanet, and Jeanice all recently graduated together from the nursing program at South University.

The sisters are a triple threat in healthcare, and according to the triplets’ interview with WSFA, the shared career path was inspired by their mother, who sparked her daughters’ interests in the field during her time as a nurse. As Jeanet shared, “I want to do ICU, Jean wants to do pediatrics or NICU, and Jeanice wants to do ER.”

Jean, Jeanet, and Jeanice graduated from South University on Dec. 7 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, according to a shared Instagram post published by the sisters. “We are excited to embark on a fulfilling career, making a difference in people’s lives. Ready to carry the lessons learned and the compassion cultivated into our nursing career,” they wrote.

Throughout their studies, the triplets developed motivational study habits through their unique bond. “If one person doesn’t know something, you can go to the other, and maybe they’ll explain it a little better,” Jeanice said. Her sister Jean added, “We motivate each other, help each other, make sure everyone is passing and learning at the same pace.”

Fond memories from the triplets’ formative years have secured their bond. “It was fun growing up together,” Jeanice reflected. “We’ve always shared everything: cars, clothes, rooms, bathrooms. We were always very close because we shared everything.”

Occasionally, the resemblance shared between the inseparable trio causes confusion for others. “It took a while for students to get our name down, and some teachers still can’t tell us apart,” Jeanice said. Even so, the playful sisters have been known to trick unsuspecting folks intentionally.

“Sometimes, we do play tricks on people. We do get confused a lot,” Jeanet admitted with amusement at their antics.

While their nursing careers may soon diverge into different specialties, the Stephenson sisters aren’t opposed to ultimately crossing paths in the workplace thanks to their career choice. They’d welcome the chance to all work side by side in the same hospital unit.