Tristan Thompson’s Mom Andrea Dies After Reportedly Suffering Heart Attack

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack at her home in Toronto on Thursday.

According to TMZ Sports, Thompson who shares a child with Khloe Kardashian, reportedly headed to Toronto to link up with family along with Kardashian who joined him as a measure of support, the source said.

Kardashian was also close to her child’s grandmother Andrea.

TMZ was the first to report the news on Friday afternoon.

Thompson and Kardashian share a 5-month-old son, daughter True, and he also has a 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and a 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Kris Jenner, 67, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 6, alongside images of Andrea with the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the years.

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️ @realtristan13.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player was close to his mom, saying previously she encouraged him to pursue going pro after playing basketball for the University of Texas at Austin.

“He knew it was time, but he was a little bit nervous, so I told him, ‘No, it is time,’” Andrea told reporters in 2011 after her son was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I told him, ‘No, it is time. You are ready. You must show the whole world that you are ready.”

Our prayers are with the Thompson family at this difficult time.