Trolling—Kanye and Candace Owens Flaunt 'White Lives Matter' Shirt During Paris Fashion Week

Not even a month after publicly divorcing himself from corporate America, controversial Kanye and MAGA minion Candace Owens flaunted “White Lives Matter” shirts in Paris. Cue “Ni—- in Paris.”

On Monday, West unveiled YZY Season 9 in Paris. The live stream of the runway show on YouTube was a part of Paris Fashion Week, running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.

Anyone with eyes could see the most alarming part of the presentation was West’s controversial outfit choice. Rolling Stone reported that the rapper was decked out in a black long-sleeved shirt with “White Lives Matter,” plastered over the back in large white letters.

The formerly loud and proud MAGA and Donald Trump supporter was twinning with conservative, political commentator, Owens, who wore a white long-sleeved shirt that read “White Lives Matter” as well.

As if West’s and Candace’s shirts weren’t enough, Complex reported that models wearing YZY Season 9 strutted down the runway wearing similar garments.

Some social media users accused the rapper of trolling because of his history in the media.

In the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and several deaths resulting from police brutality the slogan mimicking, “Black Lives Matter,” the movement highlighting the racism and discrimination that Black people face, didn’t sit right with others.

West is no stranger to promoting political propaganda in fashion. In 2013, The Atlantic reported that merchandise from West’s Yeezus tour included confederate flags.

While in Paris, West also made his modeling debut Sunday wearing Balenciaga Summer 2023 ready-to-wear according to TMZ. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, sisters of Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly supported the rapper from the front-row.

While Naomi Campbell walked the runway for YZY Season 9 and North West sang in the children’s choir, giving the audience a sample of Sunday Service—the Black rapper who insisted that slavery was a choice further distanced himself from Black America, even though he just tried to partner with Black brands.

All skinfolk ain’t kinfolk!