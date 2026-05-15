Revisiting Troy Taylor’s Viral Moment As XCEL Summit For Men Approaches It’s 10-Year Anniversary

Coca-Cola Beverage of Florida CEO Troy Taylor shares why staying connected to friends, communities, and people in general creates opportunities that benefit everyone. Several people honored with the same Black Enterprise XCEL Award he received at the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men were people Taylor had done business with over the years. He names fellow honoree Larry Fitzgerald as a prime example. He says “togetherness” is how communities grow stronger and larger. This was his message to the attendees. It’s also the message that BLACK ENTERPRISE embraces. And Taylor reminded the Black men in the room that America is their country, too, despite what is going on in Washington, DC, under the current presidential administration. Hear it directly from Troy Taylor himself in this short clip.

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