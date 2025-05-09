News by Sharelle B. McNair Librarian Of Congress’ Carla Hayden Abruptly Fired Amid Trump’s Massive Government Purge Top Democrats condemned Hayden’s firing as the Barack Obama appointee has been a prominent public figure.







In an abrupt move, President Donald Trump fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, The Associated Press reported. Trump is continuing to purge federal government workers who oppose his agenda.

Hayden, the first woman and African American to hold the position, received notice from the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office on May 8 thanking her for her service, as her tenure was scheduled to expire in 2026. “Carla,” the email began. “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately,” the email read. “Thank you for your service.”

Confirmed by a Senate vote of 74-18 in 2016, Hayden efficiently used her time as the Librarian of Congress by launching a strategic plan for the library and curating a complete overhaul of the visitor experience, including structural changes, in hopes of creating a new way for visitors to view the iconic reading room.

During April 2025’s National Library Week, Hayden spoke about how libraries changed her life. “Libraries are the great equalizer,” she posted on X.

“And when you have a free public library in particular,” you are providing an opportunity center for people from all walks of life, and you are giving them the opportunity to make choices on which information, entertainment and inspiration means the most to them.”

However, not everyone was a fan of her work. Hayden came under scrutiny from conservative advocacy group American Accountability Foundation (AAF) that promised to sniff out leaders standing in the way of Trump’s agenda. The group once accused her and other library leaders of pushing children’s books with “radical” content and literary material published by Trump opponents. The group celebrated Hayden’s termination on X. “THANK YOU @POTUS!!!! Woke & radical Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has been fired!,” they wrote with a fire and American flag emoji.

Top Democrats condemned Hayden’s firing as the Barack Obama appointee has been a prominent public figure. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) called the decision “unjust” and a “disgrace” after Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), the leading Democrat on the House committee overseeing the library, slammed the President for “firing a patriotic public servant,” according to Politico. “Hayden has spent her entire career serving people — from helping kids learn to read to protecting some of our nation’s most precious treasures,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described Hayden’s termination as “the latest foray in [Trump’s] relentless campaign to dismantle the guardrails of our democracy and punish public servants who don’t bend to his every will” and said, “enough is enough.” “Just as we’ve moved to bring accountability to the Architect of the Capitol, we must assert our congressional prerogative by making the position of Librarian of Congress appointed by a Congressional commission, not by presidents that treat federal appointments like reality TV prizes,” Schumer said.

