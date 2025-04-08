Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Administration Criticized For Allegedly Withholding FEMA Funds From Blue States Oregon claims that FEMA has frozen more than $120 million in disaster relief. Hawaii says the agency has failed to answer a $6 million request for aid to rebuild after devastating wildfires in Maui in 2023.







A federal judge condemned the Trump administration for violating his order to halt sweeping freezes on federal funding, including Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding for at least 19 states.

In his ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge John McConnell said it seemed to be a “covert” effort to punish states with so-called sanctuary laws for immigrants, Courthouse News Service reports.

In March, Judge McConnell issued a preliminary injunction that favored the nearly dozens of states that sued the federal government over plans to pause state aid. McConnell said the federal government’s plan “fundamentally undermines the distinct constitutional roles of each branch of our government” and ordered the Trump administration to end the funding pause immediately.

Weeks after the injunction, McConnell found the Trump administration breached the court’s order after 19 states, all with Democratic attorney generals, presented “undisputed evidence” that they were not receiving the congressionally approved FEMA funds.

Blue States Say They Have Yet To Receive FEMA Funding

Oregon claims that FEMA has frozen over $120 million in disaster relief. Hawaii says the agency has failed to answer a $6 million request for aid to rebuild after devastating wildfires in Maui in 2023.

However, the Trump administration responded by stating that FEMA is implementing a new manual review process for allocating funding, which it claims to be allowed under the court’s current injunction.

McDonnell, however, says the administration appears to be withholding the funds “covertly” under President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order that says sanctuary states don’t receive federal aid.

“The states have presented evidence that strongly suggests that FEMA is implementing this manual review process based, covertly, on the president’s Jan. 20, 2025, executive order’ — ‘Protecting the American People Against Invasions,’” the judge said.

The judge has ordered FEMA to “immediately cease” its manual review process and comply with the original court order.

However, it doesn’t seem the administration will give the states the FEMA funding anytime soon.

“This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to obstruct President Trump’s agenda,” a Department of Homeland Security senior official told Courthouse News.

The spokesperson adds, “At the direction of Secretary Noem, FEMA has implemented additional controls to ensure that all grant program activity is consistent with law and does not promote fraud, waste, or abuse, as it has in the past. We will continue to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars are being used wisely and for mission-critical efforts.”

