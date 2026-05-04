News by Kandiss Edwards Trump Administration Decides Which Professions Deserve Student Loan Assistance The policy, unveiled May 3 by the Department of Education, creates a rigid "Value-Based" funding model.







New “Return on Investment” (ROI) standards could cause irreparable harm to future degree holders and workforce diversity.

The policy, unveiled on May 3 by the Department of Education, creates a rigid “Value-Based” funding model. Under these rules, the federal government will revoke financial aid eligibility for degree programs that do not meet specific post-graduation salary benchmarks. While framed as a measure to protect consumers, critics argue the move effectively punishes students for pursuing socially essential but lower-paying careers.

The core of the controversy lies in the “Earnings Threshold,” which requires program graduates to earn more than the average high school graduate within five years. For students currently enrolled in or considering fields such as social work, education, community nursing, and the arts, the Earnings Threshold requirement creates uncertainty about their future, Fortune reported.

By tethering federal loans strictly to raw salary data, the government is incentivizing students to abandon “passion-led” public service roles in favor of high-profit corporate sectors. Programs at smaller regional colleges and minority-serving institutions, which often serve first-generation students entering community-focused roles, are most likely to be flagged as “low ROI,” potentially cutting off the only accessible path to higher education for these populations.

Trump Admin. Doesn't Deem Education Degree 'Professional' in Student Loan Rule https://t.co/nHPg6Ldmz6 pic.twitter.com/lcghSdrh72 — Education Week (@educationweek) May 1, 2026

If colleges shutter programs to avoid losing federal funding, future students may find themselves in regions where essential degrees, such as early childhood education, are no longer offered. The new transparency requirements, including mandatory Financial Fact Sheets, are being criticized for reducing the college experience to a mere transaction. Critics argue that by forcing students to view their education primarily as a debt-to-earnings ratio, the government is stripping away the civic and intellectual value of a degree.

In a March 2 statement, the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education spoke about the potential harm to the educational landscape.

“If education is not included in the professional student category, we can expect reduced enrollment in education graduate programs, higher drop-out rates when students do enroll, and increased shortages in key education occupations.”

This federal shift arrives as the efficiency movement gains momentum. While initiatives like the UNC System’s three-year degree pilot and the nationwide “College in 3” movement aim to lower costs, the combination of these accelerated paths and the new federal ROI sanctions could create a hollowed-out educational landscape. Future degree holders may be forced into narrow, hyper-specialized tracks designed to meet federal salary quotas.

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