News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trump Administration To Issue Tariff Refunds To Businesses, Consumers Sound Off American consumers are speaking out as importers affected by Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs begin seeking refunds.







Two months after the Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, American importers can now apply for reimbursement, and consumers are voicing their frustration.

On April 20, officials announced that American businesses are owed $166 billion in tariff refunds, plus interest, and can begin applying for reimbursement through a new portal from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CNN reports. Refunds are expected within 60 to 90 days after approval, though the agency notes the process could take longer if additional reviews are required.

The refunds follow a February ruling by the Supreme Court that struck down tariffs Trump imposed under an emergency law. Court filings show that as of April 9, 56,497 importers had completed steps for electronic refunds totaling $127 billion, while more than 330,000 importers paid the tariffs on 53 million shipments.

The Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) program is designed to streamline refunds of International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) duties, including interest, rather than processing them individually, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Only importers of record or their authorized brokers can apply, and not all payments are eligible in the initial rollout phase. The timeline for full access remains unclear, and refunds could be delayed or reduced if the Trump administration takes further action.

However, amid the announcement, American consumers are voicing frustration on social media over tariff-driven price increases and refunds they won’t receive.

BREAKING: The US Government has begun refunding up to $166 billion in tariffs charged under President Trump after the Supreme Court ruled the policy unlawful.



Beginning today, businesses can file claims through a new customs system.



Over 330,000 importers across 53 million… pic.twitter.com/WVdYIfyrPU — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 20, 2026

“Businesses that already passed the higher costs to consumers are now getting big refunds with interest, while regular people who paid more get nothing,” one X user wrote.

“This is the biggest wealth transfer in human history!” another user exclaimed. “The tariffs were paid by the businesses at the border. But then the cost was taken x1.5 and forwarded to the consumer. And now those same businesses that made massive profits are now getting $166 Billion.”

Another user claimed that “330,000 importers get refunds, taxpayers get the bill. Brilliant loop!”

After the refund portal launched, thousands of companies rushed to file claims to recover tariffs illegally collected by the U.S. government. Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun, said the system is “a little glitchy” but holding up, noting that uploads occasionally fail and require retries. His team has more than 500 files to submit, though the system allows batch uploads.

“I’m ​relieved that the portal seems to be functioning properly,” said Cassie Abel, CEO of Idaho-based outerwear company Wild Rye. The small business owner said she used her customs broker to file the claim, costing $250 for the first phase.

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