Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Administration Pauses Green Card Processing To ‘Do More Vetting’ The Trump administration began pausing the processing of some green card applications in January to comply with President Donald Trump's executive order.







The Trump administration will pause processing some green card applications in January to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Trump signed the executive order, “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats,” on Jan. 20. The executive order calls for agencies to “identify all resources that may be used to ensure that all aliens seeking admission to the United States, or who are already in the United States, are vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.”

As a result, CBS News first reported that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) under the Department of Homeland Security has quietly stopped processing some green card applications to conduct more vetting of the applicants. The request will hurt permanent residency applications submitted by immigrants granted refugee or asylum status.

Concerns about Pausing Green Card Processing

How does this pause impact those seeking a fresh start? Many immigrants were granted refugee status in the U.S. after proving they could be persecuted in their home countries. Refugees are granted entry into the U.S. after an extensive process that begins overseas. The method includes security checks, medical screenings, and interviews that can take several years.

Ayslees are foreigners in the U.S. to whom immigration judges or asylum officers grant protection. However, they have to prove that they could face persecution because of specific characteristics such as race, religion, and political views.

“USCIS is placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain Adjustment of Status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting to identify potential fraud, public safety, or national security concerns, in alignment” with Mr. Trump’s executive actions, the DHS told CBS News in a statement. “Adjustment of status” is the official name of the green card process.”

It’s unclear how long the halt will last. Meanwhile, this latest move from the Trump administration fulfills a campaign promise to restrict legal immigration in America.

RELATED CONTENT: Google Settles $28 Million Racial Pay Disparity Class-Action Lawsuit; DEI Policies Still Under Fire