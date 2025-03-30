Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Trump Administration Pressures European Companies To Follow Anti-DEI Order U.S. officials have sent letters to companies in the European Union with government contracts.







The Trump Administration is now pressuring European companies to comply with its anti-DEI order.

CNBC reports that U.S. officials have sent letters to companies in the European Union with government contracts. The warnings demanded that the companies “must certify” that none of their program are supporting DEI measures.

“Department of State contractors must certify that they do not operate any programs promoting DEI that violate any applicable anti-discrimination laws and agree that such certification is material for purposes of the government’s payment decision and therefore subject to the False Claims Act,” detailed the statements.

French business publication Les Echos first reported the release of the statements, which were distributed by the American Embassies across the E.U. The letters also included a questionnaire to ensure their compliance with the federal laws. Diplomats in the eastern U.S. states and Belgium additionally delivered the letters.

The French businesses impacted include those within the aviation, defense, and infrastructure sectors, as well as consulting firms.

Trump has been adamant about eliminating all DEI programming and departments across the federal government. His anti-DEI push has bled into the corporate sector as well. In line with the Trump policy, U.S-based businesses from Amazon to Target have scaled back their inclusive initiatives.

However, the orders have faced pushback from the countries, especially France. The nation’s finance ministry stated that the aggressive approach does not reflect French values.

Moreover, the warnings come at a time of tension between the U.S. and its longtime allies, including France and the E.U. at large. As Trump warns of unleashing tariffs on European exports, the DEI issue adds more fuel to the growing division.

While foreign companies are now facing the pressure of the U.S.’s government internal shifts, U.S. companies are also facing similar warnings. The Walt Disney Company and its ABC Unit will undergo an investigation by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission over DEI concerns.

