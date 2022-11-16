Donald Trump Announces Second Presidential Run, Black Republicans Turn Their Backs on Him

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his 2024 Presidential run Tuesday night, but he’s currently losing support from Black Republicans.

The Washington Post reported the twice-impeached former President, who organized a failed attempt to overthrow the government after he lost his reelection bid, officially declared his intention to run for president.

However, this time around, Republicans aren’t lining up to support the real estate titan and reality show personality. For starters, voters widely rejected the candidates that the former president supported, including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Kari Lake, with many Republicans blaming Trump for their underwhelming performances in the midterms.

Even Fox News, which has been one of Trump’s biggest supporters despite his numerous missteps while in office, cut away from his speech less than an hour into the event.

Another base Trump is losing is Black Republicans, as conservative commentator Armstong Williams said he believes Trump is the worst decision for the Republican Party if it wants to reclaim the White House. Williams added that Trump’s announcement will also hurt Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, who is in a runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“No good can come from this,” Williams added.

“The worst thing that can happen to his Senate hopeful, Herschel Walker, is for Donald Trump to announce his candidacy for president.”

Williams added, Trump “has done the best job in convincing the American people why he’s not deserving of a second term in office and why he should not run at all,” and believes Trump should instead transition to a more “elder statesman” role and “get behind the new crop of leaders that are emerging in the Republican Party.”

The Georgia Senate runoff has already brought in millions for both Democrats and Republicans, as the runoff will determine whether Democrats expand their slim 50-49 majority. According to Williams, when Trump engaged voters during the senate runoffs in early 2021, “voters stayed home.”

Republican pundit Candace Owens, a staunch Trump supporter who once called him the savior of the free world, is also walking away from the former president. According to Business Insider, Owens said Trump was having fun in previous elections, but after the 2020 race, he’s become paranoid and rude.

She, like many other Republicans, is now supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considering his own presidential run in 2024.