Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman While Viewers Gushed Over Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show, Trump Calls It ‘One Of The Worst’ In Social Media Rant Trump called the performance a "slap in the face" to America, despite Bad Bunny hailing from Puerto Rico.







President Donald Trump has continued his tirade against Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

To little surprise, the President had choice words to say about the Puerto Rican singer’s performance. Given the Latino artist’s Spanish-heavy set, which nodded to his Boricua heritage and the diverse Latin culture, Trump condemned the performance as a “slap in the face” to U.S. youth and English speakers.

On a rant to Truth Social, Trump wrote a lengthy note critiquing Bad Bunny’s showcase of the Latino community, coinciding with a time where this group has become a target of ICE raids and deportation.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” began the President.

The show was a portrayal of Puerto Rican life from beginning to end, with Bad Bunny emphasizing that this community is part of the U.S. and the Americas at large. While intended as a display of Latin heritage, culture, music, and unity for all, the President belittled the historic performance as “nothing inspirational.” On an off-topic note, he concluded his social rant by proposing a rule change for next year’s big game.

“This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded in the post.

Trump’s disinterest in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance should come as no surprise, especially since Trump supporters opposed the idea from the start. As Bad Bunny primarily sings in Spanish and hails from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, many MAGA affiliates felt his inclusion was too “un-American.”

Instead, the MAGA movement decided to create its own alternative to the halftime show. Produced by Turning Point USA, a conservative organization founded by the now-deceased Charlie Kirk, the “All-American Halftime Show” sought to provide patriotic entertainment in lieu of Bunny’s his diverse celebration. Headlined by Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, the show welcomed those who refused to listen to the 2026 Grammy Album of The Year winner and his highly-anticipated set.

While some tuned in to that show, which was streamed only on various conservative networks, Bad Bunny’s Halftime performance is expected to have secured over 100 million viewers across American households, according to Yahoo Entertainment. The most-streamed artist on Spotify performed many songs from his Grammy-winning album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.”

The performance also featured guest singers such as Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, with appearances by Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba among those dancing on the lush green stage reminiscent of Puerto Rico.