Trump Biographer Reveals President's Rants Against 'Fat Black Women' Amid Tension With Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook







A Trump biographer has revealed deeper insights into the President’s disdain for Black women.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff has much to say about Trump and his latest adversary, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who also identifies as a Black woman. Wolff says Trump’s attacks on Cook reveal his deeper sentiments and accompanying rants against “fat Black women.”

Cook was first appointed to her role in Federal Reserve by the Biden Administration. However, Trump now seeks to remove both her and Chair Jerome Powell’s control. Wolff appeared on the Daily Beast’s podcast, Inside Trump’s Head, to discuss his analysis of Trump’s issue with Black women, especially those in power.

“I spent the last two years, more than two years, deeply involved with Trump’s campaign,” Wolff explained on the episode. “One of the motifs that was pervasive in the campaign was Trump’s attitude toward Black women.”

Wolff shared how political figures such as Cook, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and New York Attorney General Letitia James are all the same “fat Black woman” archetype threatening his rule.

“This had particular and special meaning: Black women were coming after him. And that shortly became, in his rendition of this, fat Black women,” said Wolff. “The personal animus here, the personal revulsion on Trump’s part, the personal fear… This was essentially on a daily basis. People around him would call me up and say, up, another fat Black woman.”

His current issue with Cook comes from an accusation made by another Trump appointee, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte. Pulte made claims that Cook “falsified bank documents and property records” to commit mortgage fraud, as detailed in his criminal referral letter.

Here is the Criminal Referral Letter on Lisa Cook, the current Fed Governor. pic.twitter.com/aG0LGnokei — Pulte (@pulte) August 20, 2025

Cook belittled the accusations as an instance of bullying, and one that she refuses to succumb to. However, she stated that in light of her office, she will answer all questions related to her financial history.

Despite her denial of wrongdoing, Trump continued his own attacks against Cook. He threatened to fire her if she did not step down from her role, calling her unverified actions “bad” to reporters.

Trump has also attacked the credibility of Black women who challenged him before. For James, the attorney led a successful civil suit against him for inflating his financial records for better loan terms. Trump proceeded to call her a “criminal” for bringing on the suit. When he eventually won with an overturned verdict, the President called her “totally corrupt and incompetent” on Truth Social.

He made similar claims against Willis, who led an indictment against Trump and his team for alleged election interference in Georgia. He called Willis “corrupt” after she was removed from the case due to her relationship with a special prosecutor.

Wolff says his constant attacks on Black women in the political arena come from an “obsession.” Wolff believes this also stems from fear that they will lead to the demise of his power.

“But this is obvious,” continued Wolff. “I want to go beyond that and say this is an obvious pathology. It’s an obsession of his. It lives. One of his staffers said to me, ‘He must dream about fat Black women.’”

Unsurprisingly, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung vehemently denounced Wolff’s claims.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s–t and has been proven to be a fraud,” Cheung said. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

