News by Kandiss Edwards Trump Calls Black Female Journalist ‘Very Aggressive,’ Evoking Racist Stereotypes NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor is the latest in a line of female reporters publicly demeaned by Trump.







On Dec. 12, President Donald Trump called a Black female reporter “very aggressive” during a White House press conference.

Trump was signing a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor initially questioned Trump about future actions regarding Venezuelan oil assets.

“It wouldn’t be very smart for me to tell you that. We’re supposed to be a little bit secretive. You’re a very big-time reporter, and I don’t think I want to tell a big-time reporter or a small-time reporter that,” said Trump.

Later in the press conference, Alcindor tried to follow up with another question. The veteran journalist attempted to steer the conversation to lingering questions about Trump’s relationship and newly released photos with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump interjected. “Wait, wait. You have to be nice and easy,” he said. “She’s very aggressive.”

🚨BREAKING:WATCH: CRAZY:🇺🇸REPORTER: Mr. President! Mr. President!! Mr. President! There's-



TRUMP: No, no, wait, wait, wait -🤚 You have to be nice and easy. Nice and easy…she's very aggressive. OK, please…… pic.twitter.com/4ZC2JXHAyF — 𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐀 ® (@Alpha7021) December 13, 2025

The president’s remark on Dec. 12 follows other confrontational interactions with female journalists this month. Earlier in the week, Trump called ABC News reporter Rachel Scott “the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place” during a separate White House session.

In another recent incident, Trump described CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins as “stupid and nasty” in a Truth Social post. The comment was made after she inquired about a costly renovation project at the White House. Other insults from Trump include calling a woman journalist “piggy” and taking blows at one’s competency by saying, “I think you are a terrible reporter.”

The pattern of hostile and degrading comments enforces Trump’s ongoing dismissive and disrespectful approach to journalists who push back against his chosen narrative. The White House press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump’s public engagements later in the day did not include additional press access.

RELATED CONTENT: BBC Reporters Banned From Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirts In Newsroom