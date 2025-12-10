News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Launches Racial Attack Against Rep. Ilhan Omar And Her ‘Little Turban’ At Pennsylvania Rally Trump has launched a number of rants against Omar and other Black women in Congress.







Another day, another racist attack from President Donald Trump against Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

During what was supposed to be an affordability rally in Pennsylvania, Trump went on a vicious tirade against Omar — again — claiming she should get out of the country since she “does nothing but bitch.” “Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is. With her little turban. I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch. She’s always complaining. She comes from her country where…I mean, it’s considered to be the worst country in the world … they have nothing,” he said.

“We oughta get her the hell out. She married her brother in order to get in.”

Trump: "Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is. With her little turban. I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch … we ought to get her the hell out … she's here illegally."



The crowd in Pennsylvania then starts chanting "send her back!" pic.twitter.com/Otk0o5PAWE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

His tirade was met with chants of “send her back!” from the crowd — similar to those heard when Trump first ran in 2016 against former first lady Hilary Clinton. Trump’s rallies produced the now-infamous phrase, “Lock her up!”

For those following politics closely, some may have lost count of the number of Trump’s inflammatory rants against Omar and other Black women in Congress. But his obsession with the Somali-born leader has grown since he called her “garbage” during a Dec. 2 cabinet meeting. “I always watch her,” Trump said, claiming she “hates everybody. “And I think she’s an incompetent person. She’s a real terrible person.”

Just like the last time – and the numerous times before — Omar seems unmoved by the president’s rhetoric. In fact, she is more concerned for the 79-year-old’s mental well-being. On X, she clapped back at the clip of Trump’s rant, saying he needs help. “Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help,” she wrote.

“Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead. He continues to be a national embarrassment.”

Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help.



Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead.



He continues to be a national embarrassment. https://t.co/sFsGpxOf7o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 10, 2025

Instead of condemning his unprecedented remarks, the White House seems to condone them. Communications Director Steven Cheung supported the president’s shrewd comments, saying on X, “This is President Trump in his element—with the people and delivering a hell of a speech.”

But fellow Democratic leaders and leaders of color like those engaged in the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) stand by Omar and support her narrative of the president’s smoke-and-mirror performances.

“Rather than focusing on lowering the cost of living for hardworking American families, ensuring that all Americans have access to quality and affordable healthcare, and bringing our country together, President Trump has once again turned to the same racist and ignorant strategy of targeting Black and immigrant communities to distract from his enormous failures and historically low poll numbers on healthcare and the economy,” the group said in a statement.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Tells Ilhan Omar And Somali Americans To ‘Go Back’ As ICE Launches Operation In Twin Cities