Trump is 'Big Mad' He Can't Claim 'Nobel Prize Winner' Title Like Obama During His Recent Rant Unprovoked, claimed Obama did nothing to win the award in 2009 since he "was a bad president."







In a meeting with oil and gas executives about Venezuelan oil, President Donald Trump proves former President Barack Obama has condos in his head by whining about him receiving the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize over him.

During the Jan. 9 meeting, Trump started ranting about why he should have received the award, claiming to have settled eight wars, “big wars.” Then, unprovoked, claimed Obama did nothing to win the award in 2009 since he “was a bad president.” “Look, whether people like Trump or don’t like Trump, I settled eight wars, big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32 years, 31 years, 28 years, 25 years, some just getting ready to start, like India and Pakistan, where already eight jets were shot out of the air,” the 47th president said.

“I can’t think of anybody in history who should get the Nobel Prize more than me. I don’t want to be bragging, but nobody else settled wars. Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He still has no idea.”

TRUMP: "Whether people like Trump or don't like Trump, I settled 8 wars — big ones."



"I can't think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me."



"I don't want to be bragging, but nobody else settled wars. Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He…

The Nobel Committee labeled Obama as being perfect for the honor, given his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” according to The Grio. After the announcement, the 44th president said the recognition is not of his own accomplishments but “rather an affirmation of American leadership on behalf of aspirations held by people in all nations.”

Forty-seven says the selective award should be presented for “every war you stopped.”

Trump’s thoughts stem from his floating the idea that the 2025 recipient, Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, present the award to him, which she offered to do. However, as the concept went viral, the committee stepped in with a statement saying the prize could not be transferred or shared after it had been awarded. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute receive several requests for comments regarding the permanence of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s status,” the statement read.

“The facts are clear and well established. Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.”

Despite the need to be honored, the real issue is Trump’s continuous claims that he solved a conflict between India and Pakistan. Since Jan. 1, the president has made such claims three times, totaling roughly 80 times since May 10, 2025, after announcing on social media that the two South Asian countries agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a “long night” of mediated talks in Washington.

Indian officials have denied any third-party interventions after Trump projected the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, gave him props for allegedly saving millions of lives by stopping the conflict. In his mind, the Pakistani leader “made a very public statement” of saving “a minimum of 10 million lives, having to do with Pakistan and India, and that was going to be raging.”

