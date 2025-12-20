Politics by Mary Spiller Trump Unveils White House President Plaques, Labels Obama ‘Divisive’ While Praising Himself The 'Presidential Walk of Fame' installed along a White House colonnade has drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers.







The White House has installed a series of plaques along a colonnade that sharply criticize several former presidents while offering glowing descriptions of President Donald Trump’s time in office, according to statements from administration officials.

The plaques are mounted beneath presidential portraits displayed as part of what the White House describes as a newly added “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

Several of the displays target Democratic predecessors, including Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, using language that critics say promotes misleading or false claims about their records.

One plaque positioned beneath an image labeled “Autopen,” used in place of Biden’s portrait, refers to him as “Sleepy Joe Biden” and calls him “the worst President in American History.” The text accuses Biden of “severe mental decline,” labels his family a criminal enterprise and alleges he was controlled by “Radical Left handlers.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News that Trump personally authored much of the content.

“The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind,” Leavitt said. “As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself.”

The Biden plaque repeats Trump’s long-standing claim that the 2020 election was corrupt, and blames Biden for inflation, immigration challenges and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. It states that the exit from Afghanistan was “among the most humiliating events in American History” and links global conflicts, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, to what it calls Biden’s “devastating weakness.”

Another plaque targeting Obama identifies him as “Barack Hussein Obama” and describes him as “one of the most divisive figures in American history.” It criticizes the Affordable Care Act as the “‘Unaffordable’ Care Act,” condemns the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate agreement, and repeats Trump’s claim that Obama oversaw what the plaque calls the “Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.”

The plaque for former President Bill Clinton concludes by noting Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Clinton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In contrast, two plaques detailing Trump’s presidency portray his leadership in highly favorable terms. One credits his first term with creating “the Greatest Economy in the History of the World,” citing tax cuts, deregulation, and foreign policy initiatives. Another highlights his second term, praising tariffs, immigration policies, and cultural issues, while declaring, “THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

The White House has not responded to questions about how the plaques were funded or installed.

Reaction on Capitol Hill has been divided. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she was troubled by the displays. “These are individuals who served and were elected by people around this country,” she said. “Let’s not have President Trump trying to redefine the contributions… That’s inappropriate.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close Trump ally, downplayed the controversy, saying, “There may be some amusement there,” but added that lawmakers should remain focused on policy priorities rather than the plaques.

RELATED CONTENT: Obama Obsessed: An Aging Trump Still Compares Himself to His Greatest Adversary