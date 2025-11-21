News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trump Cancels Upstate New York Citizenship Ceremonies, Citing Unmet Requirements The Trump administration is canceling citizenship ceremonies across Upstate New York, citing unmet eligibility requirements.







The Trump administration canceled several citizenship ceremonies at county courts across Upstate New York, citing failure to meet legal requirements for conducting the naturalization events.

After reports emerged that the federal government was canceling naturalization ceremonies across New York counties without explanation, a spokesperson provided some insight into why the Trump administration is no longer allowing county courts or state supreme court justices to oversee citizenship ceremonies.

“After reviewing the jurisdiction of certain New York county courts under the Immigration and Nationality Act, we have determined that these courts do not meet the statutory requirements to conduct naturalization ceremonies,” a spokesperson told Syracuse’s WSYR-TV. “As a result, U.S.C.I.S. will transition from judicial to administrative ceremonies to ensure compliance with the law.”

Typically, judges preside over naturalization ceremonies in courthouses, while USCIS handles administrative ceremonies at regional offices. However, many judges in Upstate New York were recently instructed to stop without explanation.

Onondaga County Clerk Emily Bersani confirmed that her planned Nov. 19 ceremony was canceled with no reason given and said she has not received any updates on 2026 ceremonies, including the annual New Americans Day at the New York State Fair.

Hudson Valley Rep. Mike Lawler sent a letter this week to Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), urging the agency to reverse the ceremony cancellations.

“My wife is an immigrant – one of the happiest days of our lives is when she attended a Naturalization Ceremony and became an American citizen,” Lawler wrote in the letter to Edlow. “Stealing that same joy from other to be-citizens is wrong, plain and simple.”

The impact of the change on naturalization ceremonies usually held in federal courtrooms, such as at the Federal Building in downtown Syracuse, remains unclear. The Northern District of New York still lists several upcoming ceremonies on its website, and a district spokesperson confirmed they are still scheduled to take place.

