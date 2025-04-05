Politics by Kandiss Edwards TikTok Ban Delayed Again As Trump Scrambles To Seal Last-Minute Deal Donald Trump signed a new executive order to "Save TikTok."







TikTok will live to see another day — at least for now. On April 4, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order delaying the ban on the popular social media app for another 75 days. The app was to go dark in the U.S. on April 5.



The app, owned by China-based company ByteDance, is now on its second extension in the first quarter of the year. In 2024, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok, citing national security concerns. Congress voted overwhelmingly in favor of the measure. Though Trump signed an executive order to “save” the app many questioned the legality of the move. Like many of the president’s actions at the beginning of his term, some complain he appears to be overstepping the authority of the executive office.

Trump announced his move to pause the ban on Truth Social, saying his administration is still working toward a deal.

“My administration has been working very hard on a deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” Trump wrote April 4. “The deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an executive order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”

Trump cited his newly imposed tariffs on China as a key reason for the stalled negotiations for a buyer.



“We hope to continue working in good faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our reciprocal tariffs — necessary for fair and balanced trade between China and the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote. “This proves that tariffs are the most powerful economic tool, and very important to our national security. We do not want TikTok to go dark. We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the deal.”

This marks the second time Trump has stepped in to delay the ban. On Jan. 2, just days after returning to office, he signed the first extension to keep TikTok, used by more than 170 million Americans, available to users.

The potential sale of TikTok is drawing serious attention from major players in the business world. According to The Hill, a number of blue-chip private equity firms, venture capital groups and top tech investors have entered bids for the popular app.

Among the companies reportedly in the mix are Blackstone, Oracle, Amazon — led by Jeff Bezos — and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely. Interest in acquiring TikTok has surged as uncertainty around its future in the U.S. continues to grow.

The app, used by 170 million Americans, is at the center of ongoing political and economic negotiations between the United States and China. With pressure mounting and deadlines looming, the possibility of a sale has opened the door to some of the biggest names in tech and finance.

