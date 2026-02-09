Politics by Jameelah Mullen Trump Disinvites Wes Moore, Nation’s Only Black Governor, From National Governors Association Dinner 'As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not,' Moore stated.







Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he was uninvited from the National Governors Association’s annual dinner with the President. The governor shared the news in a statement, noting the Trump administration’s departure from the longstanding tradition.

“As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not.”

Moore also noted that weeks ago, he was part of a group of bipartisan governors who visited the White House and collaborated with the Trump administration to reach an agreement on reforms to lower energy costs and improve grid reliability. Moore emphasized that the meeting showed what becomes possible when leaders prioritize results over politics.

In a conversation with CNN, Moore said he doesn’t know the President’s intent in disinviting him, but he did note that his race is something that he can’t ignore.

“I’m never in a room because of someone’s benevolence or kindness. I’m not in a room because of a social experiment. I’m in the room because I belong there, and the room was incomplete until I got there,” Moore told the outlet.

The White House traditionally hosts a black-tie dinner after governors from all 50 states gather in Washington, D.C., for an annual bipartisan meeting. However, this year the President did not invite several Democratic governors to the dinner, including Moore and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Both have publicly criticized Trump. Still, other Democratic leaders who have been outspoken critics of the President, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, received invitations.

National Governors Association CEO Brandon Tatum also condemned the White House for its decision.

“To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration.” National Governors Association CEO Brandon Tatum said in a statement obtained by CNN.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Reaches New Low In Racism After Posting Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes