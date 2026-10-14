The State Department is releasing a limited-edition U.S. passport to mark America's 250th anniversary that will feature President Donald Trump's image and signature (Photo Credit: U.S. Department of State) Politics by Selena Hill Trump’s Face To Appear On Limited-Edition U.S. Passports The State Department’s commemorative passport will feature the president's portrait and signature as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary







President Donald Trump’s will be featured on a U.S. passport designed to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The State Department introduced a limited-edition passport featuring Trump’s image and signature on one of the inside covers, alongside imagery inspired by the Declaration of Independence and the American flag. The design is part of the federal government’s plans to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. According to ABC News, the administration planned to make the special edition “Patriot Passport” available through the Washington Passport Agency. Applicants at that location will not have the option to receive a standard passport while the special edition is being issued.

Source: A portrait of President Donald J. Trump with the text of the Declaration of Independence inside the front cover of the commemorative passport (Photo Credit: U.S. Department of State)

A White House spokesperson defended the passport design in a statement to ABC News, saying, “President Trump’s new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.” The spokesperson added, “President Trump continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration.”

The State Department subsequently expanded the program. According to its official passport guidance, the government is making 250,000 commemorative passports available to Americans nationwide through designated passport agencies, centers, and special application events. The department says the special passport retains the security features of the standard U.S. passport. Applicants must follow designated procedures to obtain the commemorative version; online renewals, mail-in applications, and applications at standard acceptance facilities do not qualify.

The passport is part of a wider effort to incorporate Trump’s image into federal commemorations. The administration has also pursued initiatives tied to the nation’s 250th birthday. In March, the Treasury Department announced that Trump’s signature would be added to future U.S. paper currency in honor of the anniversary, making him the first sitting president to have their name appear on currency. The announcement followed efforts to create a $1 coin and a special 24-karat commemorative gold coin with the president’s image. Federal law, however, prevents living presidents from appearing on U.S. currency, though the administration has argued the restriction does not apply to coins.

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