Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Administration Offers Federal Employees 8 Months Pay To Resign Two million federal civilian employees have until Feb. 6 to make a decision.







The Trump administration is offering financial incentives for federal full-time workers to resign.

In a memo sent out on Tuesday, at least 2 million federal civilian employees have until Feb. 6 to decide whether or not to take part in the “deferred resignation program.” If so, federal employees can remain on payroll through Sept. 30.

Trump and his administration are offering the deal as part of plans to shrink and reform the U.S. government drastically. Employees excluded from the deal are civilian employees working in immigration, national security-related positions, and U.S. Postal Service employees, Reuters reports.

There are an estimated 2.3 million U.S. civilian employees, excluding the Postal Service, working in veterans’ health care and inspecting agriculture, to name a few.

The administration warned in the memo that most agencies would likely be downsized and restructured, a signal of layoffs.

“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency, but should your position be eliminated, you will be treated with dignity,” the email said. “The reform of the federal workforce will be significant.”

There could be a potential fight brewing, as many of these federal employees are represented by unions.

The National Treasury Employees Union, representing about 150,000 federal workers, warned members that “the email is designed to entice or scare you into resigning” and urged members not to resign.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) criticized the buyout, calling the proposal a “fake offer.” Kaine said Trump has no authority to offer it and warned employees that they may not get the promised payout.

“He’s tricked hundreds of people with that offer,” Kaine said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “If you accept that offer and resign, he’ll stiff you just like he stiffed the contractors. He doesn’t have any authority to do this. Do not be fooled by this guy.”

However, according to the Trump administration’s memo, the federal government plans to use furloughs and to reclassify a number of federal employees to “at will status.” If this happens, it will allow the employer, in this case, the federal government, to cut staff without prior notice or justification.

According to the BBC, the Trump administration expects at least 10% of employees to accept the offer.

