News by Mitti Hicks Why There's A Giant Golden Statue Of Trump Holding Bitcoin In DC In March, the president signed an executive order to establish a 'strategic bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile.'







A 12-foot golden statue of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. appears to show him holding the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

The statue arrived as the Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point interest rate cut on Wednesday. According to local station WJLA, the temporary piece on 3rd Street was funded by a collective of cryptocurrency investors.

“The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation,” Hichem Zaghdoudi, spokesperson for the investors, told the outlet. “As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.”

Golden Statue Comes As Investors Applaud Trump For Embracing Cryptocurrency

Less than two months into his second term, Trump signed an executive order to establish a “strategic bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile.”

“Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, is referred to as ‘digital gold’ because of its scarcity and security, having never been hacked,” said Trump in the executive order. “With a fixed supply of 21 million coins, there is a strategic advantage to being among the first nations to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.”

The Trump administration claims that while the United States holds a significant amount of bitcoin, it has not “maximized its strategic position” as a unique store of value in the global financial system. It’s also important to note that, days before his inauguration, the then-president-elect launched another cryptocurrency, a meme coin named $TRUMP, which many considered a conflict of interest.

Proponents of the reserve argue that it will also help the government reduce its debt and directly strengthen the U.S. dollar. Opponents, however, say that the justifications are vague and inadequate.

“Take the BITCOIN Act’s claim that a bitcoin stockpile will help the government pay off its debt. For that to be true, two things have to happen. First, bitcoin’s value must go up,” analysts at the Cato Institute noted. “Second, the stockpile must eventually be sold to realize the gains, and you can bet that the same bitcoin holders who have managed to get the government to keep the bitcoin it already has will cry foul if it ever tries to sell any new coins it acquires.”

