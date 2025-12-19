Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Signs Executive Order To Expedite The Reclassifying Of Marijuana The order does not fully legalize marijuana, but instead pushes Attorney General Pam Bondi to quickly loosen federal restrictions so research can begin.







President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would expedite the reclassification of marijuana. It’s a move that Trump says will allow more research on its medical use.

“This reclassification order will make it far easier to conduct marijuana-related medical research, allowing us to study benefits, potential dangers and future treatments,” Trump said in the Oval Office Thursday, CNN reported. “It’s going to have a tremendously positive impact.”

The order does not fully legalize marijuana, but instead pushes Attorney General Pam Bondi to quickly loosen federal restrictions so research can begin. Currently, the Drug Enforcement Agency lists cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug, putting it on the same list as heroin, LSD, and ecstasy. With Trump’s executive order, he is reclassifying it to a Schedule 3 drug.

“Schedule III drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence,” the DEA says on its website.

Some Schedule 3 drugs include Tylenol with codeine, ketamine, testosterone, and anabolic steroids.

Trump Says Executive Order Could Help With Opioid Crisis

While the president’s executive order does not federally legalize marijuana, it will not affect recreational use in two dozen states where it is legal. The order also does not include any criminal justice changes.

The president has been adamant about addressing the opioid crisis during both terms in office. In 2017, he declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency, which expanded access to telemedicine services. Then, in 2018, he signed the bipartisan SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act into law, which expanded Medicare coverage for opioid use disorder treatments.

Through his latest executive action, Trump said it’s “common sense” to reclassify marijuana in the fight against the opioid crisis and addiction.

“The facts compel the federal government to recognize that marijuana can be legitimate in terms of medical applications when carefully administered. In some cases, this may include the use as a substitute for addictive and potentially lethal opioid painkillers,” said Trump.

