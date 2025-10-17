Allen Iverson Introduces ‘IVERSON’ Craft THC Soda 

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson has teamed up with fellow former NBA player Al Harrington and his company, Viola, to launch a craft THC soda, IVERSON, with Horticulture Co., a plant-based wellness company.

The product, which is scheduled to launch Oct. 20, will blend premium THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is found in cannabis) with natural fruit flavors.

“It’s time to Drink Different! My new craft soda is on the way. @viola @drinktempters“

“Allen and Viola have always been about breaking barriers and leading culture,” said Al Harrington, CEO and Founder of Viola, in a statement. “Partnering with Horticulture Co. allows us to take that same mission nationwide — creating a product that brings wellness and community together in a new way.”

IVERSON is a plant-infused alternative to alcohol that can have the calming effect that comes with cannabis. Three flavors will debut with the launch of the alternative drink, which matches the traits attributed to the former Philadelphia 76ers legend.

Bubba Chuck Berry – a bold, fruity blend inspired by Iverson’s nickname and signature energy.

Cran-Apple Crossover – a crisp, refreshing fusion that pays homage to his unforgettable moves on and off the court.

96 Nectarine – a smooth, golden flavor celebrating the year he entered the league and changed basketball culture forever.

The THC beverage will be available beginning Oct. 20 at Specs, Total Wine, and throughout all Circle K locations nationwide. IVERSON can also be purchased online at drinkviola.com.

The product launch comes after the former NBA guard announced to the world that he has been sober for six months. He revealed that tidbit during a recent interview with CBS Mornings‘ Maurice DuBois.

“When you get drunk, you’re not how you usually are,” he told DuBois. “The more and more I see it on other people, the more and more it makes me happy about the decision. And the more and more I see how the people around me appreciate it, I love it.”

RELATED CONTENT: Allen Iverson Announces Book Tour To Promote New Memoir ‘Misunderstood’