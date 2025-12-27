Politics by Kandiss Edwards Trump’s Niece Warns America Is Headed Toward ‘Something Awful’ Mary Trump predicts continued political decline unless significant changes occur.







Mary L. Trump, the estranged niece of Donald Trump, wrote that the United States is “on the precipice of something awful” and warned that the president’s leadership is faltering amid mounting political and economic pressures, according to Newsweek.

In a Dec. 23 post on her Substack newsletter, “The Good in Us, Mary Trump,” said the president has “lost the ability to control the narrative” and is on a “slippery slope down which he will continue to slide.” She wrote that his pattern of “lying, spinning, and obfuscating” has become less effective, making him appear “diminished to the point of impotence” to some observers.

Mary Trump attributed the president’s struggles to what she characterized as a growing inability to address the country’s problems. Mary says the solutions have become more complex and that Trump can pretend issues do not exist, but cannot persuade others that they do not either. She wrote that reversing course would require him to recognize his limitations, defer to experts, and admit mistakes — steps she argued he is incapable of taking, Newsweek reported.

While Mary Trump said the United States could still recover from its current course, her message was bleak regarding her uncle’s trajectory, with her predicting continued political decline unless significant changes occur.

Trump’s approval ratings have declined this year, with a YouGov/The Economist poll showing a majority of voters disapproving of his performance in office, the Newsweek report added.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded to the criticism in comments to Newsweek, calling Mary Trump a “stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything.” The remark underscored the administration’s rejection of her assessment.

The Substack post and the reaction come on the heels of the Trump administration’s decision to target Nigerian “extremists” on Christmas Day. Preceding these attacks, Donald, along with Department of Defense officials, has also spoken of an impending war with Venezuela to claim their oil reserves.

