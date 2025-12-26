News by Kandiss Edwards A Very MAGA Christmas: Trump Administration Credits Joint Strike for Saving Nigerian Christians From ‘Terrorist Scum’ A U.S. defense official said the strikes were approved by Nigeria’s government.







On Dec. 25, U.S. forces conducted airstrikes against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria.

Donald Trump claims the strikes were directed at extremists he claims are targeting Christians, according to the Associated Press. In a Christmas Day post on Truth Social, Trump said the military launched a “powerful and deadly strike” against Islamic State fighters in Sokoto State.

“The United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump said.

A U.S. defense official said the strikes were approved by Nigeria’s government and carried out in coordination with local authorities.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar described the operation as a joint effort to address terrorism and violent extremism. He said the strikes targeted multiple militant encampments in the region, and that several Islamic State militants were killed.

US President Donald J. Trump just decleared war against the whole Nigeria Northern Politicians sponsoring Terrorists by declaring a strike against ISIS in Nigeria and destroying the political terrorist investments. pic.twitter.com/a0UvXC9JRK — Kedar (@Kedar_speaks88) December 26, 2025

“It’s Nigeria that provided the intelligence. I was on the phone yesterday for 19 minutes with Secretary of State Marco Rubio of the United States. We spoke extensively, and we agreed that I was going to speak with President Tinubu for President Tinubu to give the go-ahead,” Tuggar said.

Tuggar believes the overall health of Nigerians hinges on active cooperation with American forces.

“We have been working closely with the Americans. This is what we’ve always been hoping for: to work with the Americans, work with other countries to combat terrorism, to stop the death of innocent Nigerians. So, this is a vindication of the Tinubu administration.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed Trump’s claims in a post on X.

“The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The Dept. of War is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come… Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation. Merry Christmas!” Hegseth said.

U.S. officials did not immediately release further details on the campaign’s progress or casualty numbers from the strikes.

