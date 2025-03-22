Politics by Mary Spiller Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, And Others Have Security Clearances Revoked By Trump Trump released the names in a White House memo, revoking the listed parties from accessing classified information.







President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of his political opponents Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney, and several others, according to a White House memo released March 21.

The memo from the White House at President Trump’s behest read: “I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information: Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family.”

This move is atypical for inaugurated Presidents, as it’s standard to allow for former presidents and top security officials to keep their security clearance from their position as a courtesy for their service.

Trump’s memo continued, “This action includes, but is not limited to, receipt of classified briefings, such as the President’s Daily Brief, and access to classified information held by any member of the intelligence community by virtue of the named individuals’ previous tenure in the Congress.”

Whereas several figures on the list are feeling the symbolic impact of being removed from the clearance list, others could face more extensive impacts in terms of their occupations.

Notably, the lawyers and high-powered prosecutors named on Trump’s list will have to contend with roadblocks in accessing information about some of their federal cases with high-level clients.

As reported by BBC, the majority of the renovations on President Trump’s list are former President Joe Biden’s administration officials and those who opposed his run for the presidency.

Despite the changes, several individuals on the White House list, such as Zaid and Eisen, dismissed the act. They stated that this is not the first time they’ve had their security clearances revoked, while Kinzinger called Trump a “dumba**” as he “retired a year ago from the military” and no longer has clearance anyways.

