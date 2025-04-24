Education by Mitti Hicks Trump Signs New Executive Order To ‘Promote Excellence’ At HBCUs President Trump says the executive order will “continue the work” begun during his first term







Leaders at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) nationwide have been on edge since President Donald Trump took office. On his first day of office, Trump rescinded several Biden-era executive orders that he deemed “harmful,” including diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. These executive orders have a ripple effect nationwide as universities scramble to reevaluate their curricula, including how Black history is taught.

The administration has also proposed plans to abolish the U.S. Department of Education, threatening the financial aid many HBCU students use to fund their college education.

However, in what appears to be a contradiction of the anti-DEI rhetoric from the administration and Republicans, and a significant reversal of his stance, Trump has signed an executive order that reestablishes the White House initiative to promote excellence and innovation at HBCUs.

“HBCUs remain integral to American students’ pursuit of prosperity and wellbeing, providing the pathway to a career and a better life,” the order reads.

President Trump says the executive order will “continue the work” begun during his first term to “elevate the value and impact” of HBCUs as beacons of educational excellence and economic opportunity in business, government, and the military.

What To Know About The White House Initiative To Support HBCUs

Trump’s White House Initiative on HBCUs has two primary missions. The first is to increase the private sector’s role in strengthening HBCUs financially and upgrading their institutional infrastructure, including the adoption of technology. The second mission is to enhance HBCUs’ capabilities to serve young adults through a slew of actions, including addressing efforts to promote student success and retention, college affordability, and campus modernization.

According to the order, the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Board) will help fulfill the mission. The Board will comprise representatives from various industries, including philanthropy, private foundations, financial institutions, and other relevant sectors.

“Today’s executive order serves as strong reaffirmation of President Trump’s support of investment of historically Black colleges and universities,” Thurgood Marshall College Fund President Harry L Williams said in a statement. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is an organization that represents public HBCUs.

He adds, “This executive order should serve as a call to action for corporations, foundations, members of Congress, and state lawmakers to redouble their efforts to support HBCUs and their students.”

