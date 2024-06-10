Trump Tells Voters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’ While Complaining About Dangerous Vegas Heat

Former President Donald Trump knew the best way to rally supporters for the upcoming presidential election – by telling voters, “I don’t care about you. I just want your vote.”

Trump stood in front of a crowd of potential voters on June 9 in the sweltering and dangerous Las Vegas heat while complaining about the teleprompters that he claimed didn’t work. After going the extra mile to make sure participants had water and allowed people to carry in umbrellas, he prompted the crowd to celebrate the “breeze” created by fans. “Do you feel the breeze? I don’t want anybody going on me. We need every voter,” he said.

“I don’t care about you. I just want your vote. I don’t care.”

Temperatures in Sin City exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit as Clark County Fire Department said a majority of medical calls received were heat-related. Six people were sent to the hospital, and close to 30 people were treated on site at the rally. After saying he was joking with his sentiments, he announced his campaign workers would offer assistance to anyone feeling “tired,” including how “everybody,” such as the U.S. Secret Service, was more worried about the safety of the crowds over him.

“They never mentioned me. I’m up here sweating like a dog,” he said. “This is hard work.”

However, a number of critics didn’t think his jokes were funny. Several jumped to social media to criticize his comments. “He’s finally telling the truth,” Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Pa.) wrote.

Another Twitter user was shocked that people didn’t take his comments as a signal to leave. “Did his fans hear that and NOT walk out? How is it possible for one man to have an abusive, toxic relationship with millions?,” @marc92gold said.

The rally in Nevada was his second rally appearance since he was found guilty of 34 counts in a hush-money scandal. While Trump claimed the weather was “not as bad” as he thought it would be, the dry heat is not anything to play with. According to Newsweek, 11 people were hospitalized with heat exhaustion after waiting in line for an indoor Trump rally in Phoenix on June 6. As temperatures reached 110 degrees, several people fainted from the heat.

But some, like Camille Lombardi, still didn’t care as the Vegas rally was the first time she was seeing the former president in person. “You know what? It’s worth it,” the retired nurse from Henderson, Nevada, said.

“Too bad it wasn’t indoors, but that’s OK.”

