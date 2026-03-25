News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Voted By Mail In Florida’s Special Election Despite Attacking The Practice The president voted by mail ballot in Florida’s 87th House district, which includes his Mar-A-Lago residence. But just hours before, he spoke out against the practice during a visit to Memphis.







Voter records from Palm Beach County, where President Donald Trump is a resident, reveal the president voted by mail in a March 24 special election for state legislative seats, a practice that Trump has avidly spoken out against, even attempting to push through the SAVE America Act that includes restrictions on mail-in voting, ABC News reports.

The president voted by mail ballot in Florida’s 87th House district, which includes his Mar-A-Lago residence. But just hours before, he spoke out against the practice during a visit to Memphis.

“Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating — I call it mail-in cheating, and we got to do something about it all,” Trump said.

Trump endorsed Black Republican Jon Maples in an effort to keep the seat in GOP hands, but the endorsement was seemingly unsuccessful as Democrat Emily Gregory won the race, flipping the seat from red to blue.

Back in 2020, he also voted by mail in the Florida presidential primary, all while switching his formal residence from New York to Florida in September 2019. But other presidents, like Joe Biden, flew home to Delaware to vote in the 2022 primaries.

Of course, the White House defended the action, saying Trump has supported “commonsense exceptions” that will permit Americans to use mail-in ballots, such as those with “illness, disability, military, or travel.” He simply opposes universal voting by mail because it is “highly susceptible to fraud.”

Data from the Brookings Institution found that voter fraud in mail-in voting is rare. “As everyone knows, the President is a resident of Palm Beach and participates in Florida elections, but he obviously primarily lives at the White House in Washington, D.C.,” spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement.

Despite being an avid mail-in voter, Trump wants limitations placed on it. In a March 24 Truth Social post, the president claimed people living in the country illegally vote for Democrats, writing that Democrats “want them to VOTE! That’s why they are fighting so hard to neutralize ICE. We will fight them all the way, and WIN!” according to The Hill.

Republican lawmakers supported the narrative, saying that Democrats win elections due to massive support from immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. While the narrative is supported by limited evidence, it sparked restrictions in the SAVE Act, which requires Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote and a valid ID to cast their ballot.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx.) seemingly labeled the president a hypocrite for doing the very act he opposes. “So let me get this straight…Donald Trump is pressuring Republicans to restrict mail-in voting for everybody else — while he’s sitting at home voting by mail himself?” she wrote on X.

“He’s literally urging Republicans to withhold TSA agents’ paychecks until they pass his voter suppression bill — the so-called “SAVE America Act.”

So let me get this straight…



Donald Trump is pressuring Republicans to restrict mail-in voting for everybody else — while he’s sitting at home voting by mail himself?



He's literally urging Republicans to withhold TSA agent’s paychecks until they pass his voter suppression bill… https://t.co/FRGyoKfqBo — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 24, 2026

She and other Democratic leaders, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), have not shown support for the bill. Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.) compared the bill to legal segregation, labeling it as “Jim Crow 2.0.“

RELATED CONTENT: Minding Our Own Business: How W.E.B. Du Bois Reframed Black American Identity Through The Diaspora