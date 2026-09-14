(Photo: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons) Politics by Selena Hill Trump’s $500 Obamacare Rebate Could Put Cash Back In The Pockets Of 1 Million Americans The proposed rebates come as ACA premiums and deductibles climb, putting renewed attention on the cost of healthcare for working households.







President Donald Trump is promising a $500 Obamacare rebate to nearly 1 million Americans, spotlighting the financial pressure facing households that buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

The White House announced on Sept. 10 that eligible enrollees in 30 states could begin receiving the payments in October. The rebates target people who purchase ACA coverage through the federally operated exchange but do not receive premium assistance, reports The Associated Press.

The administration says the payments will return excess Obamacare exchange fees that it says were collected from consumers during the Biden administration. The White House fact sheet describes the money as a refund of “overcharges” and says the payments will total hundreds of millions of dollars.

But the financial relief comes against a much bigger healthcare affordability challenge.

ACA consumers have already faced higher premiums and deductibles in 2026 after enhanced federal premium tax credits expired at the end of 2025. According to KFF, average monthly premium payments across Marketplace consumers increased 58%, from $113 in 2025 to $178 in 2026. Average deductibles also jumped 37%, reaching $3,786.

That means a one-time $500 payment could help cover a portion of a household’s healthcare expenses, but it does not necessarily offset the broader increase in the cost of maintaining coverage.

Cynthia Cox, a vice president and director of the ACA program at KFF, told The Associated Press that the money for the rebates could potentially come from unused fees collected during Trump’s first administration. His first administration collected more in insurer user fees than it spent, leaving an estimated $1 billion surplus, according to KFF analysis.

The administration’s announcement also comes as millions of Americans have already adjusted their healthcare choices because of higher costs. KFF reported that ACA enrollment fell from 22.1 million people in 2025 to 19.2 million in February 2026. Many consumers moved toward lower-premium plans with higher deductibles.

Trump has framed the rebates as part of a broader effort to lower healthcare costs and return money directly to consumers rather than insurers.

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