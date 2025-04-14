Trump’s Anti-DEI Review On Federal Attractions Threatens Future Of African-American Museum

Trump’s crackdown on DEI initiatives at the federal level and beyond has now extended to U.S. monuments and other attractions.

The Trump administration has begun reviewing federal parks and museums to ensure they align with the President’s anti-DEI sentiments. According to USA Today, many eyes are on the future of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

“Museums in our nation’s capital should be places where individuals go to learn ‒ not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history,” wrote Trump in the executive order titled “Restoring truth and sanity to American history.”

Trump directly criticized the center’s teachings as well. The order stated the museum promotes “narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive.” While the administration has not demanded any changes, the museum’s director abruptly resigned nearly a week later.

Given the unpredictability of Trump’s demands, the museum and fellow African-American museums have remained on high alert.

“Anything under the sun is susceptible,” said Vedet Coleman-Robinson, executive director of the Association of African American Museums. “It would be a travesty to not have your culture-specific museums anywhere in the country, but definitely in the (nation’s) capital.”

When it opened in 2016, the NMAAHC received acclaim for highlighting the nuanced yet vibrant history of Black America. From enslavement to modern-day excellence, the museum displays an immersive timeline of the Black experience.

For many, it offers a comprehensive Black history lesson often slighted in the classroom. Especially as schools face even more limitations on what to teach, the Smithsonian Museum provides a holistic view of Black people’s plight in the nation.

Despite this, Trump has set the stage for sweeping policy changes. It will begin with the addition of Vice President J.D. Vance to the Smithsonian Board of Regents. The order has also banned spending on programs the administration believes “degrade shared American values, divide Americans based on race, or promote programs or ideologies inconsistent with Federal law and policy.”

How exactly this will impact the NMAAHC remains unclear. However, with the museum’s explicit mention in the order, many suspect a crackdown on its exhibits as the anti-DEI movement pushes forward.

RELATED CONTENT: Musician Yasmin Williams Posts Kennedy Center Interim Executive Director’s Email Stating He ‘Cut The DEI BS’