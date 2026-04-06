Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump’s Easter Post Backfires, Democratic Lawmakers Call Him ‘Unhinged’ The cost of Brent crude rose 1.4% to $110.60 while U.S crude rose to $113.60. This is the highest amount in over three years.







As millions of Christians were waking up to celebrate Easter Sunday, President Donald Trump posted an expletive-ridden rant that has concerned his important voting bloc.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Trump wrote. “Open the F****n Straitm you crazy b*****ds, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

His post did not calm the markets. Rather, it had the opposite effect. According to CNN, the cost of Brent crude rose 1.4% to $110.60 while U.S. crude rose to $113.60, the highest amount in over three years.

Consumers are feeling the impact at the gas pump, where gas prices are their highest since June 2022. Gas prices have risen by 38% since the war began, with a national average of $4.11 on Sunday. In addition, stocks fell on Sunday after markets were closed on Friday. Dow futures were down 0.69%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.76%, and Nasdaq futures declined 0.91%.

Iranian officials have responded to Trump’s Truth Social post, stating the Strait will remain closed until the country is fully compensated for the damage it has suffered during Trump’s war.

Trump’s threats to Iran come less than a week after the president said the U.S. did not need the Strait of Hormuz as he addressed the nation last Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported.

“The United States imports almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait and won’t be taking any in the future. We don’t need it,” said Trump.

Democrats Call Trump ‘Completly Unhinged’ After Easter Post

U.S. lawmakers are criticizing Trump’s Truth Social post. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called Trump’s comments “completely, utterly, unhinged,” in a post on X.

“He’s already killed thousands,” Murphy wrote. “He’s going to kill thousands more.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump was ranting like an “unhinged madman on social media.”

“He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies,” Schumer wrote.

“These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war,” Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote.

One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday.



These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war. pic.twitter.com/TTBArqTTyE — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 5, 2026

Under the Geneva Conventions, striking power plants and bridges that are primarily used by civilians is off limits. As the New York Times reported, the administration is already coming up with a defense of why attacking Iran’s infrastructure would not be a war crime by stating it’s crucial to their missile and nuclear programs.

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