News by Sharelle Burt Republicans Now Dominate Washington, D.C. As GOP Gets House Majority This was not the House that Democrats were hoping for.







Republicans delivered Democrats another devastating blow as the GOP now has control of the House of Representatives with 218 seats, the Associated Press reports.

President-elect Donald Trump can thank House victories in Arizona and California, which were finalized November 13. Republicans also secured control of the Senate, giving Washington a GOP trifecta. The victory gives conservative leaders the power to move quickly to implement Trump’s vision for “making America great again.”

During the campaign trail, the four-time indicted politician made extreme promises, including starting the country’s largest deportation operation, extend tax breaks, pushing political revenge on his enemies, and redesigning the economy.

House Speaker and ardent conservative, Mike Johnson, who recently won the party’s nomination to remain as speaker through 2025, has mentioned taking a “blowtorch” to the federal government and some programs as a way of overhauling even the popular ones championed by Democrats during the Biden-Harris reign.

“Republicans in the House and Senate have a mandate,” Johnson said. “The American people want us to implement and deliver that ‘America First’ agenda.”

Johnson’s victory comes after some conservatives pressed him over several matters including the refusal of sending more money to Ukraine and blaming him for why the GOP didn’t win more seats in 2022, according to CNN. However, a sense of unity amongst Republicans has taken over Congress.

“If Donald Trump says jump three feet high and scratch your head, we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads,” Texas GOP Rep. Troy Nehls said. “That’s it.”

Democrats had their eyes set on certain districts coming their way, like in New York and California. Another seat in Nebraska, whose Omaha-area district gave Vice President Kamala Harris an electoral vote, was secured by GOP Rep. Don Bacon. The swing states of Pennsylvania and Michigan also garnered GOP candidates.

