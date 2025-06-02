News by Sharelle B. McNair Here’s How Trump’s Tariffs Are Putting A Damper On Black, Protective Hairstyles There is no telling if prices will continue to increase as Trump carries on his trade war







As Black women across the country prepare to protect their hair from the sweltering summer heat, there may be a dent in the plans due to President Donald Trump’s damaging war on tariffs, heightening the cost of haircare products from China, the Associated Press reports.

Trump’s tariffs are the reason behind the cost of dozens of products that Black women deem essential, making it difficult for hairstyles to be great during the summer and causing stylists to increase their service prices. Brands of synthetic braiding hair, human hair used for extensions, wigs, and weaves, braiding gel, hair tools, and more imported from China were hit with a 145% tariff in April 2025.

There is no telling if prices will continue to increase as Trump continues his trade war with other countries, such as India, which is a pivotal source of human hair. Customers like Brittanee Sims dread the anticipated changes that will affect the style she sports this summer due to the growing expense. The therapist from Atlanta says the thought of not having her hair braided “creates more of a hassle for everything.”

The war on tariffs has been up and down over the past few months. First, the U.S. backed down on threats to China of the 145% tax, dropping to 30%. Then, after a three-judge U.S. Court of International Trade panel blocked Trump’s tariffs, a federal appeals court reinstated most of them just one day later.

Despite the tariffs being lowered, stylists and industry experts already project prices over the summer and beyond being “shot,” touching on how companies have been struggling with the costs being faced at the ports to get products in the hands of consumers. University of Georgia business professor and supply chain expert Marty Parker says the potential of negotiations being broken down more is unclear.

In Atlanta, where it’s not difficult to find a stylist to do hair, stylists have had to change their business strategy, which adds stress for both them and their clients. Stylist Dajiah Blackshear posted a video to IG expressing her frustration after her local beauty supply store raised the cost of the kind of hair she likes by $100. “This is just a little word to the wise. If you are a person that has it in your means to stock up on some hair, I would strongly advise it,” she said while advising that people may have to find alternatives.

“Because we don’t know what it’s going to look like out here.”

Janice Lowe, owner of 5 Starr Salon located in a lower-income neighborhood, said she has had to ask clients to bring their own hair and announced she can no longer obtain specific products. “I’m falling behind on my obligations,” she said, according to Afro News.

Yana Ellis, who also sells wigs, found herself paying an extra $245 in shipping costs for 52 bundles of hair back in March 2025 in comparison to 40 bundles that were purchased in December 2024. The same goes for AaNiyah Butler, who admitted that the shipping costs for human hair went up more than double from February to May 2025.