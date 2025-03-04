Politics by Mitti Hicks Here’s How Trump’s Tariffs Will Impact Black Americans Civil rights leaders say Black Americans and marginalized communities will be impacted the most.







President Donald Trump is imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on Chinese goods.

While Trump and his administration are adamant the tariffs will protect American industries, economists and civil rights leaders say Black Americans and marginalized communities will be impacted the most.

“For Black and brown people, who statistically spend the most as a percentage of wealth, the impact is going to be severe,” Calvin Boomer, a financial analyst, told The Washington Informer. “This isn’t just about trade policy. it’s about survival for communities already fighting economic disparity.”

As the Washington Informer reports, the United States imports 63% of its vegetables, fruits, and nuts from Mexico, so one concern is the impact the levies will have on grocery store bills. But that’s not all. Families will likely see higher prices coming from everywhere they turn, including car dealerships, gas stations, and electronic stores. And the list could grow.

It’s unclear how soon Americans will feel the impact of tariffs. Still, it’s a major blow for Americans, especially low-income families, who have already been experiencing sticker shock since the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing inflation. The New York Times reports that grocery prices were relatively flat in 2023 and early 2024 before the price of eggs changed that.

Unfortunately, the auto industry, which is a significant industry for Black Americans, is also bracing for impact. Tariffs could add $3,000 to each vehicle, if not more, leading to declining sales and job loss.

“We’re looking at a repeat of what happened in 2018 when Trump’s first tariffs led to layoffs,” said Maurice Richardson, an autoworker in Michigan. “Except this time, it’s going to be worse.”

In response to the Trump administration, China has retaliated by slapping additional 10-15% levies on American goods and going as far as blacklisting U.S. companies. According to the New York Times, the Ministry of Commerce said 15 U.S. companies would no longer be allowed to buy products from China except with special permission, including Skydio, the largest American maker of drones and a U.S. military and emergency services supplier.

Meanwhile, Canadian leaders are considering cutting off electricity exports. It’s unclear how Mexico plans to respond at this time.



