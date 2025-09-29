News by Kandiss Edwards The ‘Truth, Poverty And Democracy Tour’ Is Coming To A Mississippi City Near You The tour will make its first stop in Jackson and will feature discussions about the city’s ongoing water crisis.







The Truth, Poverty and Democracy Tour is making its way across the state of Mississippi to raise awareness about the needs of the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Taking place Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, events in Jackson, Hinds County, Adams County, Madison County, Humphreys County, Sunflower County, and DeSoto County, organizers say the tour’s purpose is to call attention to systemic barriers.

The tour will make its first stop in Jackson, the state’s capital city, and will feature discussions about the city’s ongoing water crisis. Mississippi Director for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), Waikinya Clanton, is expected to speak on the steps being taken to resolve the years-long issue of contaminated drinking supply. The SPLC has filed a complaint demanding that $35.6 million in ARPA federal funds, which have been allocated and received by the Mississippi government, be utilized to repair Jackson’s water system.

In a statement shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Clanton spoke about the resilience of Mississippi residents in the face of the environmental crisis and the government’s failure to respond.

“Despite warnings as early as 2020, Mississippi failed to act when residents in Jackson needed them most,” said Clanton.



“It is unfortunate to witness entire families go without clean drinking water, watch muddy water flow freely from faucets and rely heavily on the bottled water to just carry out routine tasks. The early days of the crisis was a time of extreme need that went unmet by policymakers. However, it was also a time of great resolve. Communities rallied to each other’s aid. Organizations provided assistance delivering bottled water and other necessities to those in need. But there is so much more to be done: Jacksonians need relief.”

A People’s Water Project event in Utica, Mississippi, will distribute water while advocating for long-term water justice reforms. The SLPC states that “Access to clean, safe drinking water should never depend on zip code, race, or economic status.” As such, the organization seeks to provide immediate relief to the people of Utica while strategizing and mobilizing for permanent solutions.

The tour will continue with more events throughout the week, focused on the wide range of issues affecting marginalized communities in the state. Events include a roundtable on workforce development and economic opportunity, as well as activations focused on rural health and food.

Additional stops will focus on housing, education, and civic engagement. The goal of the five-day event is not only to provide immediate relief but also to build coalitions that can advocate for lasting systemic change. To join SLPC and resident advocates in mobilizing for change, you can register at The Truth, Poverty and Democracy Tour’s official website.

