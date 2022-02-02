TS Madison Talks ‘Turnt Out,’ Bridging Gaps Between Black and LGBTQ Community, and More

TS Madison is serving “raw and unfiltered” commentary on her new Fox Soul talk show, Turnt Out With TS Madison.

TS, who is transgender, is completely in her element on the new series. From personal one on one sessions to comedic skits, and even barbershop banter. Turnt Out seamlessly works to bridge the gaps and educate the masses on issues related to racial equality, LGBTQ rights, and so much more.

Appearing on Hip-Hop & Enterprise, TS talks about the importance of her new talk show, her journey to finding her voice, and how she learned to laugh through the pain. Make no mistake that TS is a Black woman aimed at representing the Black and transgender community in everything that she does. TS opens up about what it means to be a celebrity representative of the Black transgender community.

From writing her book, A Light through the Shade: An Autobiography of a Queen, to making history as the first transgender to have their own reality show, TS Madison Experience on WE tv, TS continues to break down barriers just by living her truth.

“People don’t really understand deep of a thing it is for us or how satisfying it is for us that once we find our truth and our true selves, how happy we are,” TS says on her show.

“And one of the things that makes me so angry is when people tell me, ‘Oh, how could you love yourself when you’ve botched your body up’ and no. I’m just blossoming into who I feel that I am.”

Since its January 11 premiere, Turnt Out has been well-received by viewers and her supportive fans who have followed the Queens Supreme Court star over the years.

Press play below to go inside the inspiration behind TS Madison’s new show, her advocacy, and finding her voice. Be sure to check out Turnt Out With TS Madison on Fox Soul.