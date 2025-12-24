TSA Hits A High Note: Baltimore Airport Agents Go Viral Christmas Caroling

TSA agents had a pleasant surprise for holiday travelers with a nice display of Christmas caroling.

The unexpected performances went viral as Baltimore airport voyagers stopped to hear the sweet sounds of the security personnel. The rag-tag group came together to perform what many deem the Christmas national anthem, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The Christmas cheer spread to TikTok, as viewers caught sight of the TSA’s surprising talent, delighting travelers on their way. Videos quickly garnered a million likes as the vocals could be heard in the skies.

While taking a break from duty, with their uniforms still on, the unlikely carolers put on a show that gathered an in-person and online crowd. According to USA Today, the TSA Christmas Carolers take up this tradition every holiday season. The group performed last year as well throughout the Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore.

Commenters noted the immense talent of one of the agents who started off the hit song; many called for her to transition out of airport security to pursue a singing career.

“Oh its time to quit your job baby girl,” wrote one TikTok user.

Another stated, “some of the best voices be so unknown.”

“Oh she got a hidden talent. Clock out [now],” exclaimed one more.

Others encouraged other popular airports, like Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, to create a new competition for the best TSA agents-turned-singers. However, as of right now, Baltimore Airport’s Christmas Carolers reign supreme with their performance.

The TSA Christmas Carolers could expect an even bigger audience this year as holiday travel breaks records. The AAA projects that over 122 million Americans will travel outside their residence this year during the two-week holiday period, beating out last year’s record.

With air travel still on the rise, TSA workers have already overcome an eventful year. The longest-recorded shutdown in history left many without a paycheck for weeks.

Thankfully, the shutdown subsided after 43 days, returning operations to relative normalcy. Now, TSA aims to bounce back and make spirits bright with this fun way to celebrate the holidays.

