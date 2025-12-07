Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Santa Is Coming To Town: Here’s Where You Can Catch The Christmas Icon This Holiday Black Santa is coming to cities big and small to help families feel pride and joy this holiday season.







Black Santa is back this Christmas, as the rising icon comes to diverse communities across the U.S. to spread holiday cheer.

Black Santa has risen in popularity over the years. The soulful take on Santa Claus has added a jolly representation to the holiday, helping Black families feel seen among the celebration. Many cities have started to embrace the tradition by providing their own sightings of Black Santa.

As a symbol of representation and pride, Black Santa allows diverse families to reclaim Christmas for themselves. Especially amid a federal anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion movement, promoting this Santa has become even more important this holiday season.

This year, states across the nation are hosting Black Santa to bring joy to children of all backgrounds. BLACK ENTERPRISE has compiled a list of these sightings to help families wanting to catch him before he heads back to the North Pole.

In Fayetteville, North Carolina, one retired Army Veteran has become an annual beacon of representation as Black Santa. According to the Fayetteville Observer, Craig Edwards dons the red suit every Christmas to greet children during the holidays. Inspired by his granddaughter’s innocent question of why Santa did not look like her, the father of three attended Santa Academy to learn the tricks and trade of Saint Nick. Known by the community as “Santa Craig,” he continues to delight families at the local mall for classic pictures.

Photos: Craig Edwards, known as Santa Craig, greets children at the mall https://t.co/iemI7gLb09 — The Fayetteville Observer (@fayobserver) November 24, 2025

In the Midwest, the Progress Center for Black Women hosted its 7th annual Photos with Santa event at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wisconsin. Growing from a few hundred to over 1,500 visitors, many across the state flock to the December event to take their photos with Santa. Those from young families to solo adults come, often marking the first time they have met a Black Mr. Claus, according to Madison 365.

Back in the Carolinas, Wilmington hosts its own Black history tours befitting the holiday. This Christmas-inspired version is also guided by “Soul Santa” as he explores the North Carolina city’s Black history and legacy. The guide himself, Brandon ‘Bigg B’ Hickman, believes “Santa is who we make Santa out to be,” as his version goes deeper into the tradition to touch on the history of the local community.

For local residents in Ohio, The Voice of Black Cincinnati will bring out its Black Santa Dec. 18. Santa will appear at the Cincinnati Art Museum for the annual tradition, focused on promoting holiday cheer that all can take pride in. The event will allow children to take photos with the melanated figure as the event reflects the city’s diverse communities.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis also has a host of holiday programming, including its Black Santa Extravaganza. Taking place Dec. 13, the free event invites families throughout the Midwest city to snap pictures with Santa as they begin their Christmas celebration. Doing this at The Walker is especially significant, as the center honors the legacy of the Black women entrepreneur whose ambitions inspired millions while making history.

In Houston, the Black Santa Experience also brings Mrs. Claus to the holiday occasion. Families can head to a local luxury photo studio to snap a pic with the soulful Mr. and Mrs. Claus, allowing them to see themselves in every aspect of the holiday character.

Lastly, the Black Santa 270 program in Paducah, Kentucky, started in 2017. According to WPSD Local 6, its mission aimed to give back to local children in need while spreading cheer with a Santa that sparks imagination. On Dec. 20, it will continue tradition by providing toys, food, and photos for children to reminisce on their own time meeting the famed figure.

