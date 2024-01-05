TSA Arrests High-Ranking Official On Outstanding Warrant

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confirmed the arrest of one of its high-ranking officials, Maxine McManaman, who served as an Assistant Federal Security Director based in Atlanta.

McManaman’s arrest came after authorities in St. Lucie County, FL issued a warrant for her arrest on unspecified non-work-related charges, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The TSA stated that McManaman has been placed on leave from her position pending an internal investigation into the criminal charges. A TSA spokesperson emphasized that the agency “holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off-duty,” according to the news outlet.

The spokesperson further noted that “Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”

While details remain limited regarding the exact nature of the charges facing McManaman, her position as an Assistant Federal Security Director placed her in a senior management role overseeing security operations for the TSA at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Her arrest highlights the TSA’s policy of actively investigating and disciplining high-ranking officials accused of criminal activity, even when such alleged crimes occur off-duty.

McManaman was detained on Dec. 28 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Atlanta airport upon her arrival on an international flight, the news outlet reported.

