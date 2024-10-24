Texas Southern University Opens State-Of-The-Art Athletic Facility

A Texas HBCU recently cut the ribbon after opening a new athletic facility featuring the latest state-of-the-art equipment.

The Texas Southern University (TSU) Department of Athletics just announced the ribbon-cutting for its new athletic strength and conditioning facility. The 6,600-square-foot venue features new state-of-the-art weights and weight machines, offices for strength and conditioning staff, as well as more space for physical therapy and other services that student-athletes will have access to.

🌟 Big news for TSU! Last week, we broke ground on our brand-new softball and baseball facilities! ⚾️ This development underscores Texas Southern University’s commitment to providing its student-athletes with top-notch resources. pic.twitter.com/95654Otv2E — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) October 11, 2024

“It gives us the opportunity to compete with anybody,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger in a written statement.

“One of the things that these new student-athletes are checking out is your facilities. So, when you don’t have top-notch facilities, a lot of times they’re not going to come to your school. Now when we have recruits visit our campus, we can bring them into facilities that will match up with anybody’s in the state.”

The university has poured $3.5 million into the facility for the future success of TSU Athletics.

Texas Southern University has 16 intercollegiate athletics programs presently. Included under the umbrella of the athletics program are the Ocean of Soul Marching Band, TSU Cheer team, TSU Sensations, as well as the mascots. The new facility nearly doubles the space that TSU student-athletes previously had access to through the strength and conditioning space in H&PE Arena.

“Having this bigger space, like this bigger weight room provides more motivation,” said TSU baseball player Errick Lewis. “We can definitely get stronger, bigger, faster here. I think it’s just going to be a great environment. The team’s going to love it. It’s going to be great.”

Earlier this month, the school also announced that Dr. Robert D. Bullard was honored with the 2024 Bradford Washburn Award at the Museum of Science. He was recognized for the lifelong work he has been doing, advocating for marginalized communities impacted by environmental hazards, which has transformed national policies, and empowered people to demand environmental justice.

