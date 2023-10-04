Tupac Murder Witness Identifies Shooter And Upends Popular Theory

In yet another complication to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, a witness to the rapper’s killing said Orlando Anderson didn’t pull the trigger, according to HipHopDX.

This revelation, which undermines the popular theory surrounding who shot Tupac, comes less than a week after Anderson’s uncle, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, was arrested, for his involvement in the killing.

The witness, who is connected to the South Side Compton Crips, said that Anderson was not the killer in the fatal drive-by shooting but another passenger, Deandre “Big Dre” Smith. This comes from the witness’ testimony to a Las Vegas grand jury, obtained by 8 News Now.

Prosecutors believe Davis placed the murder weapon into the hands of one of the two men, Smith and Anderson, sitting in the back seat of the car. The witness said Anderson’s smaller frame gave him a less clear shot, prompting Smith to be the alleged triggerman instead.

“When [Davis] passed the firearm to Orlando, Orlando didn’t have a clear shot,” the witness said.

“Big Dre is six-six. At this time he’s 370, 400 [pounds]. He’s big. And you’re not going to be able to lean over a big guy like that and get—I mean, my time of knowing things, doing—you’re not going to reach over like that because shells would have been popping all in Big Dre’s face and all kind of stuff. He can’t bend down or anything, he’s too big.”

Despite the claim that Smith is the actual shooter, Davis has maintained that this accusation is untrue. As recently as July, the 60-year-old dismissed the rumor of Smith’s involvement in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue.

“Them dudes was kids, both of them dudes was kids back then,” responded the rapper to the question. “Dre was an All-CIF basketball player. He had a nice shot, dunking, all that sh*t. Dre was an athlete. He wasn’t about that.”

Davis will be arraigned October 4. He remains in custody.

