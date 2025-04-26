News by Mary Spiller Former Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Indicted On Federal Charges Tied To Houston Bar Fire And Explosion Lyndell Price allegedly set fire to his former business partner's bar.







The former co-owner of the Turkey Leg Hut in Third Ward of Houston, Texas, was indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit arson of a commercial building and conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle. According to reports by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the indictment was officially delivered on April 8 and is against Lyndell “Lynn” Price.

The 42-year-old Houston native was formerly the co-owner of the Turkey Leg Hut and is the current co-owner of The Oyster Hut.

Price allegedly engaged in a plot to set fire to another local establishment, Bar 5015, which is owned by Price’s former business partner — Ricky Berry. Prices’ plot resulted in a massive explosion in the building where the business was housed.

Berry recalled, “Wood everywhere, all over the place, in the ceiling. This door here penetrated the metal; it was everywhere.”

This month, FBI Investigators have finally charged those who are allegedly involved, and the revelation has made the situation all the more painful for Berry.

FBI investigators report that in June 2020, Price reportedly recruited two co-defendants to assist him in setting the explosion. Co-defendants Armani Williams, 27, and John Lee Price (no relation), 39, allegedly poured gas on the entrance of Bar 5015 and set it on fire.

Berry stated, “I am still in disbelief. We are all close-knit over here. We all patronize the business, I can’t believe it. Kind of heartfelt.”

Berry expressed to KHOU that he and Price weren’t just two business owners but rather that they were more like neighbors who leaned on each other for support both financially and through the emotional tolls of owning a business.

Berry added, “I am out of straws, out of napkins. We all help each other out. All kind of come up with each other. It’s hard to believe. I don’t know what happened, but I am just in disbelief.”

Price is set to be held in federal custody until his official detention hearing on May 1.

Price, Williams, and Lee Price could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine for the arson-related charges if they are found guilty.

Price and John Lee Price, of no familial relation, have also been charged with conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle, which carries an additional five years in prison if they are found guilty.

Price’s former business, Turkey Leg Hut, closed in November of last year after U.S. Foods filed a lawsuit that alleged Turkey Leg Hut owed them $1,288,583.12.