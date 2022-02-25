The ability to own multiple mobile devices has made life easier for nearly everyone. While more mobile devices mean more opportunities, it also means there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself seeking more power for your batteries and more USB ports to transfer and upload data.

As long as you have a laptop, you can lessen the load with the CASA HUB A09 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 9-in-1 Hub. For a limited time, you can purchase this all-in-one powerhouse for just $99. That’s a savings of 16% from its MSRP ($119).

With the CASA HUB, you’ll be able to turn your laptop into a productivity powerhouse through its nine ports. Never worry about running out of power again, thanks to its USB-C input that supports maximum power delivery of 100W for fast charging.

There’s another USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 input that packs enough power that you can quickly transfer a 10GB 4K movie in just 10 seconds. The two USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 outputs enable high-speed transfers up to 10 gigabytes per second for double the efficiency. Transfer files up to 480 megabytes per second through the USB-A 2.0 port.

Two video ports allow for high-quality viewing. The first is through a VGA output that offers incredible 1080p 60Hz max resolution, while the HDMI port offers 4K 30Hz max resolution.

This hub also serves as a storage boost, via SD and microSD card slots. Despite the power this device packs, you won’t have to worry about it overheating, as it comes with improved heat dissipation that implements the latest cooling materials. It’s all protected with an aluminum casing that minimizes electromagnetic interference.

CASA HUB is compatible with macOS, iPad OS, Windows OS, Chrome OS, and Linux devices. Never worry about running out of power or looking for a port to upload data and purchase this all-encompassing device today for $99.

Prices subject to change.