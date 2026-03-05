News by Kandiss Edwards Tuskegee Trains Next Generation Airmen With Aviation Program Scholarship Evans was one of 30 students selected from a pool of approximately 400 applicants for the revived program.







Parker Evans, a Central High School senior, has secured a spot in Tuskegee University’s restored Tuskegee Airmen program.

He received a scholarship to study aviation at a historically Black college or university (HBCU). Evans accepted his $50,000 scholarship during a signing ceremony at Central High School, where he officially committed to attend Tuskegee University and study aviation science.

Evans was one of 30 students selected from a pool of approximately 400 applicants for the revived program. Evans said he has not yet decided whether he will pursue a career in civilian or military aviation. However, he is certain that he will achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot.

“When I go to Tuskegee, my end goal is to become a pilot,” Evans said. “I’ve always wanted to be a pilot ever since I was a little kid.”

Tuskegee University’s aviation science program and its Air Force ROTC pathway are part of the revived Tuskegee Airmen initiative. The program connects modern aviation training with the legacy of the original Tuskegee Airmen, the pioneering group of Black military pilots who served during World War II.

Evans said being selected for one of the first classes in the restored program carries historic meaning. He is one of the few who get to walk in the footsteps of trailblazers, and he takes the honor seriously.

“Who can say that they got to train where the Tuskegee Airmen are from?” he asked. “Not a lot of people get to say that.”

In 2025, Isaiah Hand became the first Tuskegee airman in 80 years to graduate from the aviation program with a private pilot’s license. Dr. Mark A. Brown, Tuskegee University’s president, praised Hand’s accomplishment as an example of the university’s renewed mission to move forward in excellence.

“Confident, excited, poised, and ready to tackle the most complex problems our world has to offer,” Brown said. “Like Isaiah, our students are excited about our Aviation Science Degree Program and ready to continue the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and serve our nation.”

