HBCU by Kandiss Edwards HBCU Student, Isaiah Hand, Becomes First Tuskegee Airman In 80 Years Isaiah Hand, an Aviation Science major at Tuskegee University, is the first student in nearly 80-years to earn private pilot’s license.







Isaiah Hand, a 20-year-old Aviation Science major at Tuskegee University, has become the first student in nearly eight decades to earn a private pilot’s license from the university, which recently relaunched its defunct aviation program. In a university press release, Hand reflected on the moment he earned his license at historic Moton Field, the original training ground of the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II.

“There is no other feeling like it,” Hand said.

The four-year Aviation Science degree integrates Federal Aviation Administration–certified pilot training. The career track offered by Tuskegee’s Aerospace Science Engineering Department was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges in 2024. Approval came after a $6.7 million infusion of federal funding. Students now have the opportunity to earn private, instrument, commercial, multi-engine ratings, and professional aviation licenses.

Dr. Mark A. Brown, Tuskegee University’s president, praised Hand’s accomplishment as an example of the university’s renewed mission to move forward in excellence.

“Confident, excited, poised, and ready to tackle the most complex problems our world has to offer,” Brown said. “Like Isaiah, our students are excited about our Aviation Science Degree Program and ready to continue the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and serve our nation.”

Titus Sanders, director of the Aviation Science program, said Hand’s driven approach came as no surprise, as the student clearly holds a deep passion for aviation.

“His enthusiasm and excitement for both aviation and Tuskegee were very clear from day one,” Sanders said. “I am not surprised that he is the first of this year’s cohort to get his check ride.”

Hand, a first-generation college student from Tallahassee, Florida, focused equally on excelling in academics and flying with dedication. He opted out of vacation to complete his training over a 12-week summer session. He is already working toward the next milestones: instrument rating, commercial license, and multi-engine certification.

Beyond the cockpit, Hand brings passion to campus life as a euphonium player and section leader in Tuskegee’s Crimson Pipers band.

“Flight, class, band, and then more flight, class, and band!” He said. “It takes time to mature into this mindset and to know your end goal—but it’s all paying off.”

Hand’s accomplishment revives Tuskegee’s storied aviation history and begins its newest chapter.

